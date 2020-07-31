Ghana reacts to Beyoncé, Shatta Wale ‘Already’ video

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians at the release of Beyonce’s Already music video featuring Shatta Wale.

The reactions have been pouring in from all corners of the world with most celebrating the consistent growth of Shatta Wale.

The much-awaited video sees Beyoncé exploring African locations that was best shunned by western media.

THIS IS SOOOO BIG..what a raa raa raahhh!! I know what this means to you bro..Congratulationssss King…ooooiiiii 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭💥 https://t.co/opcHVvsNSy — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) July 31, 2020

Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio ! @shattawalegh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v56yw6kpDl — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) July 31, 2020

This is a fantastic endorsement of your amazing talent!

Here is to more high profile collaborations and features for Ghana musicians

The sky is the limit my friends

Well done .@shattawalegh pic.twitter.com/LuuLD5WpSb — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 31, 2020

Shatta! Beyonce! King Already! Official video out moments ago. King Wale!- Member, Shatta Movement! – FChttps://t.co/CDUO4yKWJB — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) July 31, 2020

STREAM NOW!!

King @shattawalegh rule them longer w/ Queen @Beyonce. Thanks for making Ghana proud, pushing boundaries for us while the haters hate. https://t.co/o7dOwiuVLB pic.twitter.com/sluNMzjPuP — KPANLOGO OUT NOW (@darkovibes) July 31, 2020

If this don’t make you proud then you’re a witch 😂🤠 #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/Wx8Vt5fcvl — #VicToryALbum loading (@kwawkese) July 31, 2020

Very happy for @shattawalegh. The power of believing in oneself is exemplified by the man.#already https://t.co/8bAgDpI0fX — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) July 31, 2020

My Ghana Brother @shattawalegh !!!!

Both Madina and Nima shining on BLACK IS KING.

You love to see it. 🇬🇭👑 pic.twitter.com/lIKXrDPiCG — Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) July 31, 2020

