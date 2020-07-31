Finally! Beyoncé & Shatta Wale Already music video is out!

After weeks of crazy anticipation across all platforms, Beyoncé has released the music video for Already featuring Shatta Wale.

The Already music video is part of a series of videos merged into the Black Is King film by Beyoncé for Disney+.

Shot in locations including Ghana, Shatta Wale’s appearance in the Already music video will propel Ghanaian music further unto the forefront of World music.

This is a win for Ghanaian music!

