Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Finally! Beyoncé & Shatta Wale Already music video is out!
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram

After weeks of crazy anticipation across all platforms, Beyoncé has released the music video for Already featuring Shatta Wale.

The Already music video is part of a series of videos merged into the Black Is King film by Beyoncé for Disney+.

Shot in locations including Ghana, Shatta Wale’s appearance in the Already music video will propel Ghanaian music further unto the forefront of World music.

This is a win for Ghanaian music!

