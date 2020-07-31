Essilfie shares real life experience in new single; Mendada Me

Promising female act and Afro-soul songstress, Essilfie dishes out a modern Highlife groove based on her real life experiences on; Mendada Me.

Produced by Quist, the song touches on the doubts and insecurities of a woman in love. Stream here.

When asked about her inspiration for the heartfelt piece which translates to ”Don’t lie to me” or ”Don’t deceive me”, Essilfie expressed, ”I wrote this song by humming the melody on the beat and then later putting it in the melodies.

The words came from bad past experiences as well as some of the terrible experiences of my friends. Sometimes, when music is made in the heat of the moment, we say ‘vibes’ or ‘freestyles”’.

Essilfie is a graduate from the University of Ghana where she studied Bachelor of Arts in Education.

She intends on becoming a full-time musician, with dreams of venturing into other fields like entrepreneurship, podcasting, talent scouting, voice acting, etc.

She’s a bright, versatile and experimental soul with a host of things to offer. Listen to ‘Mendada Me’ and share with a loved one.

