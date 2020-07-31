Amerado & Teacher Kwadwo present Yeete Nsem Ep. 11

After 10 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado teams up with Teacher Kwadwo for episode 11 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape Shatta Wale, Beyoncé, Sarkodie, Wiyaala, Kyeiwaa, among others.

The song was produced by Anonymox Onit and video directed by Director K.

