Wegeiwor explores Northern Ghana's tourism in music video.

Wegeiwor serves us a very calm and melodious song video that is inspired by the story of the woman Jesus met at the well in John 4:29.

Ku Zo Ku Duba, one of the singles off her upcoming album, is Wegeiwor’s testimony of the journey God had brought her through regardless of her background.

The video was shot on different locations in the Northern part of Ghana whiles the song was produced by Nacee.

Meet Wegeiwor: a female academic with a heart for God

