No Gidigidi! Yxng Jiggy out with visuals for new hip-hop song

New entrant unto Ghana’s Hip-Hop scene, Yxng Jiggy is out with spanking audiovisuals for his new single; No Gidigidi which features Luchiez.

The 3-minute long single is served atop dandy visuals, spicy enough to keep fans pumped and it’s out now on all digital platforms worldwide, Plug in here.

Like the song’s title, Yxng Jiggy comes through with a relaxed flow, stuffed with all the goodies; delivery, flow and bars that pack a punch.

Visuals were taped by Afuro in Amsterdam and bounce between an outdoor and varied indoor shots. Viewers are given a spin in one swank apartment occupied by Yxng Jiggy, Luchiez, one damsel and their homies, all fitted in hip apparel.

Overall, scenes come off super crisp and vivid, with all the swank money can buy. It’s been a long chilly month and fans will be glad Yxng Jiggy brought some heat along.

CONNECT WITH YXNG JIGGY

INSTAGRAM: yxng_jiggy

TWITTER: @Yxng_jiggy

FACEBOOK: Kwvme Jnr

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!