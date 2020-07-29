Quamina MP to battle Shatta Wale’s record with a Rita Ora feature?

Quamina MP has hit a major jackpot as chart-topping UK-based singer-songwriter, Rita Ora has been spotted jamming to his ‘Wiase y3d3’ hit single.

In one of her Instagram posts, she was seen being attended to by her hairstylist who could have probably been of Ghanaian descent.

In the background was Quamina MP’s Wiase y3d3 buzzing through her speakers!

This is yet another indication of the reach and impact of Ghana music across the shores of the motherland.

She is prepping up to release her 3rd studio album in 2021 although it would have been released this year had it not been for the global pandemic.

Speaking on her incoming album, she revealed,”People have been coming to studio sessions from all over the world. I’ve been working on this now for the past two-year on and off.

I have plans for this third album to be something I’ve never done before and I really want to experiment and come face-to-face with a bit of a challenge. So there are writers I’ve never worked with before and live instrumentation”.

Judging from this, Quamina MP could be pulling another shocker in the Ghana Music industry just as Shatta Wale has done.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and know that if this international collaboration happens, you heard it here first!

