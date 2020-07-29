Knii Lante books Fameye for latest release; Yawa Dey

Top Stories

Knii Lante aka ZingaDoc is out with a Fameye assisted 5th single for 2020, “Yawa Dey” following the release of Humanity, I Just Want To, I Just Want To Remix & Mi Naa Bo Po.

This Afro Beats banger from the ZingaDoc features one of the hottest stars in Ghana at the moment – Fameye, spinging (spitting and singing) out lyrics and breaking the song down into a nice street vibe to complement the signature award-winning vocal artistry of Knii .

Being a fast-paced West African contemporary jam, this AfroBeats song produced by DatBeatGod with a very infectious hook of “Yawa dey for us oo“ is all about the fiascos, hopes and wishes in the street and peer-pressure influenced “packaging” that is often very necessary to turn heads.

In a short interaction with the Ghanaian whiz, Knii Lante, who appears to be diverging more from his practice as a medical doctor into a major music career move says “this one is for the Lanterns!”, a name his core fans have recently taken up on themselves.

A member of the Deluge Entertainment team which manages Knii also indicated that these are “only the tips of the icebergs that this amazing artiste from Ghana is about to bless us with“.

Get it on Audiomack , Soundcloud and other streaming sites here.

