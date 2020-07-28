Top Stories

Esbee drops hot HipHop bars in new single

She compliments her sister's (Nadia Buari) talents with her music

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Sister of Nadia Buari- Esbee also proves talent with; You No Fit
Photo Credit: Esbee

Sister of renowned actress, Nadia Buari and budding female rapper, Esbee is out with a brand new HipHop tune titled ‘You No Fit‘.

The rap artist brings her hardest flows and lyrics to impress on the hard-hitting production, courtesy of DredW.

View this post on Instagram

I’m the QUEEN of my own little world.

A post shared by Esbee (@esbeegh) on

DredW serves a hard 808 laiden trap production, with a gritty bounce. Laying the perfect foundation for Esbee’s to come and shine.

‘You No Fit’ has Esbee’s lyrical content on high display, from spiting about being the baddest girl to come through to no one else being on her level.

She demonstrates a fair point and will be sure to keep you locked in from the moment you hit play.

CONNECT WITH ESBEE

TWITTER: @esbeegh
INSTAGRAM: esbeegh
FACEBOOK: Esbee

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of You might have everything but still be a failure in God’s sight – EBA

You might have everything but still be a failure in God’s sight – EBA

5 days ago
Photo of Tic’s rally for funding rape victims gains grounds; Donate Now!

Tic’s rally for funding rape victims gains grounds; Donate Now!

6 days ago
Photo of Jayana reverences God in ‘Who You Are’

Jayana reverences God in ‘Who You Are’

6 days ago
Photo of Drupz aims for the top!

Drupz aims for the top!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker