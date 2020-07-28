Esbee drops hot HipHop bars in new single

Sister of renowned actress, Nadia Buari and budding female rapper, Esbee is out with a brand new HipHop tune titled ‘You No Fit‘.

The rap artist brings her hardest flows and lyrics to impress on the hard-hitting production, courtesy of DredW.

DredW serves a hard 808 laiden trap production, with a gritty bounce. Laying the perfect foundation for Esbee’s to come and shine.

‘You No Fit’ has Esbee’s lyrical content on high display, from spiting about being the baddest girl to come through to no one else being on her level.

She demonstrates a fair point and will be sure to keep you locked in from the moment you hit play.

CONNECT WITH ESBEE

TWITTER: @esbeegh

INSTAGRAM: esbeegh

FACEBOOK: Esbee

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!