Emelia Brobbey chooses Prince Bright for; Fa Meko Remix

Following the heavy trolls and mixed reactions that her infamous song accrued, Actress Emelia Brobbey is poised to drop ‘Fa Meko Remix’ ft Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame.

This comes after the rapper cum singer as well as other musicians, including Okyeame Kwame, expressed interest in laying some verses and bars should there be an opportunity for a remix.

“It is a nice song and I love it; you know it is not usual for an actress to do such a song so I commend her for that. I have listened to it and if Emelia should call me to say I need you on that song, I will gladly jump on it.

I love Highlife and I love Emelia as well, she has been a very good friend of mine for a long time. That song is great,” Okyeame Kwame told Graphic Showbiz in reaction to the numerous backlash hurled at the actress.

In a recent interview on Gye Nyame FM in Kumasi, Emelia Brobbey confirmed that she had settled on Prince Bright.

She told Nana B, host of ‘Showbiz Ghana’ that she appreciated the love shown her by all the artistes who were ready to do a pro bono feature, stressing that she had to make a choice.

“We’re done with the remix. It features Bright of Buk Bak fame,” she said.

Emelia Brobbey became a victim of internet trolling as netizens on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms mocked her following the release of the song.

The trolls were so intense that several Ghanaians specifically asked the renowned actress to stick to what she does best rather than humiliating herself by adding another profession to her career.

