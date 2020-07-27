Top Stories

Sarkodie, Kelvyn Colt go hard on Stonebwoy’s ‘Good Morning Rmx’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Sarkodie, Kelvyn Colt go hard on Stonebwoy's 'Good Morning Rmx'
Sarkodie, Kelvyn Colt go hard on Stonebwoy's 'Good Morning Rmx' Photo Credit: BMG

Stonebwoy has employed Sarkodie and Kelvyn Colt on a standout remake of “Good Morning” – a hit single off his globally acclaimed fourth studio album – Anloga Junction.

The project features 2019 BET Hip Hop Best International Flow award-winner, Sarkodie, and Dutch rap phenom, Kelvyn Colt, who left an explosive result with a soft but boisterous verse for consumers. Stream here.

The original version of “Good Morning”, which features on Stonebwoy’s 2020 album, is an Afrobeats-leaning dance-hall track which is the occasion for the artiste to reflect on his success in the early morning: “Good morning to the Maker, you do me all this favor”.

The track, on a Spanker production, now adds Sarkodie and Kelvyn Colt’s classic sounds and naturally, musical elements employed from rap.

The track is still as vibrant as ever and the execution is admittedly seamless.

From hitting 10 million streams in just 10 days on Audiomack alone, it’s just over 7 months into 2020, and two months since the release of his fourth studio project, Anloga Junction the album but Stonebwoy broke yet another music record.

The Reggae/Ragga & Dance-hall icon has, according to statistics, become the first Ghanaian recording and performing artiste to have his album to reach 20 million streams on Audiomack streaming app.

Stream album here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Sarkodie vibes with Shatta Wale; set to host virtual concert soon!

Sarkodie vibes with Shatta Wale; set to host virtual concert soon!

2 weeks ago
Photo of Lyrics: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

Lyrics: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

2 weeks ago
Photo of Video: Mi Dey Up Remix by Kofi Jamar feat. Stonebwoy

Video: Mi Dey Up Remix by Kofi Jamar feat. Stonebwoy

2 weeks ago
Photo of Video Premiere: CEO Flow by Sarkodie feat. E-40

Video Premiere: CEO Flow by Sarkodie feat. E-40

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker