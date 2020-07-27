Gyakie proves versatility in new dancehall jam; Whine off ''SEED'' EP

The sensational singer-songwriter, Gyakie is out with a new Dancehall chune, Whine – a statement of her versatility and uniqueness.

The new single was programmed by Ground Up Chale’s, super producer, Yung D3mz, who himself has also been responsible for a number of recent hits. Stream here.

‘Whine’ is a tropical dancehall/reggae joint that makes it almost impossible not to bust a move and do exactly what she asks in the hook: ”Whine fi di gyaldem slow, whine”.

The single offers some insight to the quality of music we are to expect from her upcoming EP titled ”SEED”.

Managed by FLIP THE MUSIC, the ‘Never Like This’ hitmaker draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around her.

Gyakie believes African music is a global sound and wants to use her gift as a way of shaping the culture, all with a touch of versatility.

