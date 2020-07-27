Top Stories

Gyakie proves versatility in new dancehall jam; Whine off ”SEED” EP

It was programmed by Ground Up Chale's producer, Yung D3mz

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Gyakie proves versatility in new dancehall jam; Whine off ''SEED'' EP
Gyakie proves versatility in new dancehall jam; Whine off ''SEED'' EP Photo Credit: FLIP THE MUSIC

The sensational singer-songwriter, Gyakie is out with a new Dancehall chune, Whine – a statement of her versatility and uniqueness.

The new single was programmed by Ground Up Chale’s, super producer, Yung D3mz, who himself has also been responsible for a number of recent hits. Stream here.

‘Whine’ is a tropical dancehall/reggae joint that makes it almost impossible not to bust a move and do exactly what she asks in the hook: ”Whine fi di gyaldem slow, whine”.

The single offers some insight to the quality of music we are to expect from her upcoming EP titled ”SEED”.

Managed by FLIP THE MUSIC, the ‘Never Like This’ hitmaker draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around her.

Gyakie believes African music is a global sound and wants to use her gift as a way of shaping the culture, all with a touch of versatility.

CONNECT WITH GYAKIE

FACEBOOK: Gyakie
TWITTER: @Gyakie_
INSTAGRAM: gyakie_

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Meet Wegeiwor: a female academic with a heart for God

Meet Wegeiwor: a female academic with a heart for God

6 days ago
Photo of I was afraid to start over on my own after 6yrs – Joyce Blessing

I was afraid to start over on my own after 6yrs – Joyce Blessing

6 days ago
Photo of Yung Pabi wows Reggie Rockstone in a hangout with; Guy No

Yung Pabi wows Reggie Rockstone in a hangout with; Guy No

6 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale setting trends with trikes & quad bikes?

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale setting trends with trikes & quad bikes?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker