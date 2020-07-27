‘Again’ is for my fans – Stegue

Afro Pop/Reggae-Dancehall artiste Stegue, ahead of his Xpensive Style EP, has released a new song titled Again; a cover of Wande Coal’s song with the same title.

Released via his digital platforms, Stegue said the new song aligns with his agenda to appease his loyal fans before his next project.

“I recorded and released this song(Again) to motivate my fans who have been long awaiting the release of my upcoming Xpensive Style EP”, Stegue revealed.

Stegue’s version of the song which aptly references the original’s lyrics whiles highlighting his affection and loyalty to a life-long lover whom he reassures of unending loyalty and commitment.

Asked why Stegue chose Coal’s song for the lyric video, he had this to say: “I believe in challenging myself and becoming the best. I am a fan of Coal’s work. My goal is to reach top flight and air out my dreams hence that”.

