Madras advises couples on Bra Begye

Upcoming highlife artist, Madras has released his second song, ‘Bra Begye‘, produced by Da Beatmasta today, July 26, 2020.

The song which features Uptown Energy boss, Yaa Pono, displays his usual versatility.

Madras

According to Madras, he chose Yaa Pono for this song because the track being highlife, suited his rhymes and rhythms in rap.

With every relationship having its ups and downs, “‘Bra Begye’ advises married couples to desist from involving too many friends in their marriages.

“This song seeks to counsel spouses to take hold of their marriages as its their rightful duties to and rather resort to praying when a situation goes beyond their understanding and strength, ” Madras said.

‘Bra Begye’ song comes with an unofficial animated video that has been published on his YouTube Channel, Madras Music Gh.

