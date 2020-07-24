Amerado reports on Shatta Bundle & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 10

Top Stories

After 9 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 10 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Stonebwoy, Shatta Bundle, Sarkodie, KSM, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, among others.

The song was produced by TwoBars and video directed by Director K.

