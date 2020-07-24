Top Stories

Abi.Deen & Casta Troy gifts you the best from the west; SPLIT EP

The 5-track EP has songs such as Move Back, Dough, Gee, Eye Red & Drip.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Current WMA Hip Hop Artiste of the Year, Casta Troy & the talented Abi.Deen are out with their joint EP titled; SPLIT.

The EP is dubbed SPLIT and it promises to be a big one which will live up to the required standard and hype that surrounded its release.

Fans and other music lovers can now have a feel of the tracks that has been dubbed the big thing in this pandemic era.

The 5-track EP has songs such as Move Back, Dough, Gee, Eye Red and Drip.

Production credits goes to Cayo The Genius and KinnieBeatz. All the songs on the EP were mixed and mastered by BlaqKeys.

