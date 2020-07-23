Top Stories

Quodjoe teams up with Alka for new song

Photo Credit: Quodjoe

Burgeoning new artist Quodjoe, has officially dropped his eagerly anticipated song dubbed Fraud, accompanied with visuals.

The single which features sensational afrobeat musician Alka was produced by Fantom with APM World shooting and directing the video, respectively.

Even though he started making music at age 16, Quodjoe has professionally been in the music scene for 4 years.

In the 4 years, he has managed to put out over 40 songs and 50 plus unreleased materials.

He gathers his motivation and dedication to his craft from artistes such as Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Wizkid.

Quodjoe debuts with No Stressing

The young musician has set his path for greatness and is ready to sail to arrive at his dream.

