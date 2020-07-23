Fameye stays loyal to the streets as he mutes fashion critics

Renowned Afrobeat/Highlife act, Fameye has clamped down on naysayers condemning his mid-class fashion sense as a result of his celebrity status.

The ‘Notin I Get’ composer reminisced how a fan once approached him and complained about his dressing when he was with other musicians some time ago.



According to Fameye, this fan was worried he didn’t dress up to the level of his colleagues.



However, in an interview with Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment, the fast-rising musician revealed he is content with what he has and as such, he is living within his means.

“Over branding will make you go hungry.



“I have to live within my means not to please anyone with extravagant lifestyle,” he stated.



He also emphasized the fact that some of the world’s richest persons do not dress lavishly.



“Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran and many rich people dress modestly,” Fameye added.

