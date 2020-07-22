Top Stories

Tic's rally for funding rape victims gains grounds; Donate Now!

This move is as a result of a dream he had.

Tic's rally for funding rape victims gains grounds; Donate Now!
Tic's rally for funding rape victims gains grounds; Donate Now! Photo Credit: Tic/Facebook

Ace Ghanaian rap icon, Tic born Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, formely called Tic Tak, has joined the ongoing discussion about rape & is soliciting for funds for victims.

The “Kwanikwani” hit maker who has currently released a 7 track EP “Mama Grace” says the act is as a result of a dream he had.

According to Tic, in the dream, he was asked to raise funds to support ailing and needy rape victims. The rapper has since called on all and sundry to support the worthy cause by donating GHC2 or more to support the course.

“Sounds weird but seriously for the first time, I want to share this with you. I had a dream and the message was to ask you to donate GH2 and after adding mine I am to donate the money to rape victims.

Donate to help a life and have yours impacted positively”, Tic said in a post.

