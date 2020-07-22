Next Gen Gospel acts takeover social media with; #We_Are_One

It’s the breaking of a new dawn for the next generation of burgeoning Ghanaian Gospel music ministers as they have taken over social media in a united front with the hashtag; We_Are_One

As to what inspired this new revolution, one of the initiators, Theo Praiz had this to say, “We’ve been sidelined for far too long in the Ghanaian musiuc industry.

We have recognized that the only way to advance our divine agenda and callings is to come together and stay united in achieving God’s will for our individual ministries and God’s grand agenda for the future of Ghana’s Gospel music sector”.

The sole purpose for the movement is to support themselves in whatever way possible in order to make a difference in the chosen fields of endeavour.

Another renowned voice amongst them, Max Praize opined,”We are taking on the world by storm, touching and transforming lives through our talents and giftings and also earning a comfortable living out of what we do”.

The demand is there but recognition on a national and international level is nowhere to be found for these ones.

Judging from the outcomes of their predecessors, they are so much focused on making a solid living out of their talents just as their secular companions.

The energetic live performing Kobby Paolo further revealed that the upcoming Gospel terrain boasts of a myriad of untapped resources that can turn around the fortunes of the entire music industry if the necessary investors turn their attention there.

It’s clear to all and sundry that the only major Gospel music export from Ghana would be Joe Mettle and these ones are eager to build upon the foundations of their fathers and do Ghana proud.

It’s only understandable to support their claim and push their agenda!

