JAYANA reverences God in new single; Who You Are

It was written & composed by Jayana, produced by JBeezleezle Beatz.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 9 mins ago
Still going strong in the female Gospel arena is JAYANA who just released a latest single titled ‘Who You Are’, as a form of reverence to God for His goodness and mercies at all times.

Jayana who is already distinguished for her knightly prowess, and for some years devoted herself to God’s ministry says she’s a testimony of God’s excellent goodness.

She indicated that as a Minister and true daughter of the Most High God, it is her duty to proclaim God’s goodness to the world, making reference to the Bible text Isaiah 12:5 “Sing to the LORD, for he has done glorious things; let this be known to all the world.”

‘Who You Are’ talks about the goodness, faithfulness, and special love of God.

“As a minister and a true daughter of the Most High God is my duty to proclaim the goodness and the excellence of Christ to the world. My God is good and His mercies endureth for ever”.

https://audiomack.com/sapmedia/song/who-youre

“Knowing God for His perfect and excellent work is more than words can say. Sometimes God allows His children to go through difficult situation so that His glory can be revealed”.

“I am a testimony of God’s excellent goodness. The inspiration behind this
beautiful song is to show the world that our God is a miracle working God and whatever He plans and says is final.

When God says something, the augment is over so we must trust and believe in His word.” Jayana indicated

‘Who You Are’ was written and composed by Jayana and produced by JBeezleezle Beatz.

