Hard guy! Skillz 8Figure debuts with Gangsta Luv

Young artist Skillz has debuted on the Ghanaian music industry with the release of his debut project titled Gangsta Luv, a 6-track EP.

Skillz recently made his debut on the track Champagne, also featuring Quamina MP and PrettyBoyDO, off Ground Up Chale’s We Outside EP.

This time around, on Gangsta Luv the rapper presents his unique blend of afrobeats, hip-hop, and Ghanaian hi-life music, to create his own hybrid sound.

Gangsta Luv available on all platforms – https://lnkfi.re/gangsta-luv

Be it the mellow vibes of Don’t Dull, or the collaboration with talented singer Twitch “Yawa”, Skillz makes sure to create sounds that catch your attention from the jump, riddling the easygoing afrobeats backdrops with floaty rap-sung melodies.

The project was entirely produced by VT except for “Kolo”, which was produced by Yung Demz, who has worked with the likes of Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, and Nonso Amadi.

Skillz may be new to the game, yes, but judging from the music this young cat has the skills of a veteran and we can’t wait to show you what he has in store!

