Yung Pabi wows Reggie Rockstone in a hangout with; Guy No

Just like Sarkodie, he has a captivating vibe & distinct rap style

Yung Pabi hangs out with Reggie Rockstone; drops new jam; Guy No
Photo Credit: Yung Pabi /Facebook

Tipped to takeover from the likes of Sarkodie, Yung Pabi has outdoored his latest single, Guy No, in a ride with Reggie Rockstone.

The move has been narrated by most pundits as a rare blessing and solid endorsement to the career of the extremely talented young act.

Yung Pabi is silently and gradually gathering momentum for a massive takeover as his fanbase increases by the minute.

You just can’t can’t help but give him all your attention when you hear him in his element.

Just like Sarkodie, he has a vocal clarity and lyrical prowess that just seeps through your ear buds till your heart gives in to the love of artistry.

Stream his latest jam, Guy No, here.

