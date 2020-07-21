Yung Pabi wows Reggie Rockstone in a hangout with; Guy No

Tipped to takeover from the likes of Sarkodie, Yung Pabi has outdoored his latest single, Guy No, in a ride with Reggie Rockstone.

The move has been narrated by most pundits as a rare blessing and solid endorsement to the career of the extremely talented young act.

Yung Pabi is silently and gradually gathering momentum for a massive takeover as his fanbase increases by the minute.

You just can’t can’t help but give him all your attention when you hear him in his element.

Just like Sarkodie, he has a vocal clarity and lyrical prowess that just seeps through your ear buds till your heart gives in to the love of artistry.

Stream his latest jam, Guy No, here.

Was with @ReggieRockstone the other day and we jammed to the new one #Guyno 🅿️

Stream audio here 👇https://t.co/Z9ZN6A4e1S pic.twitter.com/Jnz0akoD6t — Guy No (@YungPabiMusic) July 20, 2020

