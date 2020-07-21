I was afraid to start over on my own after 6yrs – Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing has opened up about the fear she faced in restarting on her own & opening new accounts following her issues with her label.

In an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM, she revealed that she was so scared to start over in opening new social media accounts & a YouTube page.

This was due to her recent marital issues with her husband and manager who owned the record label she was signed unto – Dave Joy Productions.

She further recounted how she suffered in the past in her quest to realize her music dreams.

The ‘Y’3ndanase’ singer stated that she did not get it easy when she started her musical journey.

She revealed that she lacked funds to finance some of her projects and had to sometimes rely on working on people’s gardens to be able to get some money to go to the studio to record songs.

This came after she revealed on that same show that some of her colleague gospel artistes are fighting her spiritually using black magic.

She also recounted how her divorce with her ex-husband affected her music career. Joyce has been going through hard times of late.

In a separate interview on Kingdom Plus FM, she stated that her former publicist Julie Jay has denied her access to her social media accounts, a reason why she has created new ones.

She is currently promoting her single Y’3ndanase which is gradually picking up.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!