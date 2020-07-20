Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale setting trends with trikes & quad bikes?

Top Stories

It was all love when Shatta Wale coincidentally met Stonebwoy on the streets of Accra while en route to their respective destinations.

Shatta in his luxurious black Mercedes Benz and Stonebwoy on his trikes was just a scene to behold as they vibed in unity and love.

It would amaze you to recall at that momengt in time that these 2 were at loggerheads to the point of brandishing a gun just a year ago.

Shatta Wale has also been spotted on a blue quad bike recently. Are they setting a trend for other artistes and fans to follow?

Would we see soon see Sarkodie on one?

