Top Stories

Pre-order KobbySalm’s debut ‘ITMOC’ album now!

It's a 20 track project ft. AfroHarmony, FRA, Dark Suburb, E.L, Efe Grace, etc

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
Pre-order KobbySalm's debut 'ITMOC' album now!
Pre-order KobbySalm's debut 'ITMOC' album now! Photo Credit: KobbySalm

Ahead of the release of his much-anticipated ITMOC album, Urban Gospel act, KobbySalm has announced a pre-order link.

The 20 track project he calls ‘In The Midst Of Comfort’, is set to feature an eclectic mix of artists and bands including AfroHarmony, The FRA Band and even the afro-rock band Dark Suburb. 

Other notable features include E.L, Efe Grace, Eric Jeshurun, Canton Jones and Calvis Hammond among many other Gospel artists.

The album has production credits from top tier producers like Kaywa, Vacs, Decoros, 3fs and others, guaranteeing a rich sound of multiple genres.

Streamers are assured a mix of solid faith moving, head bopping and very danceable songs. All embedded with his message of Christ for all. 

In The Midst of Comfort (ITMOC) is KobbySalm’s debut album after 4 years of dedicating his talent to his Christ-centered ministry. 

In these last few years he’s built a solid following especially among the youth in second cycle and tertiary institutions.

The response to his High school tour, interrupted by the Corona-virus pandemic is a testament to the influence of his music among the youth.

In The Midst Of Comfort is now available for pre-order on Aftown Music via this link.

The first 20 fans to pre-order the album win an exclusive listen and merchandise from KobbySalm himself.

Distributed Digitally by MiPROMO Media

The album is scheduled for release on the 30th of August.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Obofour Raphael resurrects Hiplife!

Obofour Raphael resurrects Hiplife!

4 days ago
Photo of Nana Prof: the multi-faceted Gospel music enigma

Nana Prof: the multi-faceted Gospel music enigma

5 days ago
Photo of Wendy Shay set to host virtual ‘Survival Concert’ for charity

Wendy Shay set to host virtual ‘Survival Concert’ for charity

5 days ago
Photo of Shatta Wale shocks Medikal with GHS 10k!

Shatta Wale shocks Medikal with GHS 10k!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker