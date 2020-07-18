Medikal shares dark side of his life before the limelight

Renowned rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal has shared a shocking side of his life story that many do not know about.

He recounted, in a recent interview with Kwaku Manu, the days he needed to hustle on the roads just to make a decent living.

According to the Too Risky artist, he used to sell phones at Circle and did other humble employments. He said it was Criss Waddle who gave him his achievement in media outlets .

As per the Omo Ada hitmaker, at one point he needed to go out to sell phones at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, a suburb of Accra, just to get some cash for his living.

He said it was out of similar subsidizes that he was supporting his mum.

Relating further on his difficult existence days, Medikal said he additionally needed to rest under a bridge at the Kaneshie Market for three weeks attributable to homelessness.

He said he didn’t have cash to purchase gari and sugar on certain days.

Moreover, Medikal said it was Tema-based rapper, Criss Waddle, who brought him into the music business and made him who he is today.

However, Medikal referred to instances of Hammer filling serving as stepping stone for Sarkodie.

Samini doing likewise for Stonebwoy and compared it to how he was additionally ‘honored’ by Criss Waddle.

The Ayekoo vocalist has become well known throughout the years and has piled on the money. He is considered among the rundown of wealthiest artists in the nation at present.

