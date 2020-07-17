Top Stories

Yaa Pono's nostalgic '1997' single featured in 2 playlists on Boomplay

Ace Rapper/singer, Yaa Pono has been featured in two major playlists on media streaming & download platform, Boomplay Music following his new single release; 1997.

The unique throwback single got featured at #15 in the top 30 New Arrivals playlist featuring new music from your favorite artists across various genres updated weekly.

He also further topped the list in the top 20 Now & Wow playlist which hosts songs oozing solid vocals on top of unique melodies making them rewind-worthy.

The nostalgia experienced while listening to 1997 alone is enough to give you all that is desired in a chart topping record.

