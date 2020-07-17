Top Stories

An Afrobeat song imbued with emotion, apt lyrics & fine vocals

Moh reinforces hitmaking prowess with; Wahala

The newest vibe in the Ghanaian Afrobeat scene, MOH has outdoored his latest 3-minute jam, Wahala, following his Mr Eazi assisted ‘Belinda’.

Stream here.

Accordingly, ‘Wahala’ does well to build on the positives of the former, albeit in a different and refreshing style.

Layered atop a Lexyz masterclass, ‘Wahala’ is an Afrobeat song imbued with a great sense of elegance.

It’s loaded with emotion, heartwarming lyrics and fine vocals, all which
do well to connect listeners to the song’s theme: a woman’s desire for a stress-free relationship; one Moh is ready to effortlessly give.

Born Mohammed Mouazzen, Moh’s imminent breakthrough came at the hands of his debut single, ‘Belinda’.

Upon release, the song enjoyed heavy rotation in Ghana, Nigeria and even the United Kingdom, earning a spot on Live FM’s ”Top 10 Most Played” chart for three consecutive weeks.

Currently, the song boasts of over 500,000+ streams on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Audiomack and visualizer, together with appearances on a host of sought-after playlists such as ”African Heat”, ”Ghana Bounce’, ”Future Hits” to name a few.

Moh’s ‘Wahala’ is a song capable of standing its own in a sea of countless songs. It’s proof of Moh’s musical acumen; one quick to disband ”one-hit wonder” rumours among critics.

Connect online with Moh for updates on upcoming releases, news and more:

