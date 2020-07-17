Ghanadon Music Group/Empire‬ signs up KaySo

Music producer KaySo has been signed unto record label Ghanadon Music Group/Empire in a deal that will seek to elevate the artistic side of the producer.

This deal saw KaySo releasing Take It, an authentic and smooth Afro 2.45 minutes tune with a great replay value.

On Take It, KaySo promises longevity, and money in the lyrics to his love interest whiles showering her with praises.

The song came along with a video that instantly lightens your mood when the first scene opens with the familiar Accra Cityscape.

Stream Take It here: https://empire.ffm.to/takeit

An energetic young lady emerges as described in the lyrics whiles KaySo is seen having fun as his mannerisms are nothing short of carefree.

With this song, Kayso is showing no signs of letting go of the music scene with this feel-good tune that is something you can catch a vibe to as soon as the beat drops.

