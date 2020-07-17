Amerado reports issues of Lilwin, Funny Face, others on Yeete Nsem ep.9

Top Stories

It has become one of the country’s interests every Friday.

Following the successful release of 8 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 9 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Funny Face, Lilwin, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, McBrown, Benin, DKB, among others.

The song was produced by TwoBars and video directed by Director K.

Stream here:

