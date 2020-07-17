7 reasons why the Shatta Wale assisted ‘Already’ is a fan favorite globally!

We all quite remember it like it was yesterday but it will interest you to know that the Shatta Wale assisted ‘Already’ hit single on Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album is 1 yr old!

Describing the album as a ‘gift to Africa’, it’s no secret that the Queen herself alongside millions of her Beehive fanbase have chosen ‘Already’ as the ultimate favorite on the star studded album

Despite choosing the best artistes from the continent based on their works, the world still can’t get enough of Shatta Wale’s vibe and listed below is raw evidence to this fact:

• ‘Already’ has been chosen as one of the ‘top 3 best songs’ on the album by her team, including ‘Brown Skin Girl and My Power’.

• It was on billboard top 100 RnB hot songs charts peaking at #22.

• It was #4 on world digital song sales on billboard chart

• It was #13 on Hot R&B digital song sales on billboard chart

• JAY-Z added ‘Already’ to his end of year best playlist in 2019.

• It has been used as the main soundtrack of 1 minute trailer of Beyoncé’s movie, ‘Black Is King’ dropping on 31st July, 2020.

It has featured in major playlist on several streaming apps and digital music stores likes iTunes , Spotify etc,

