Visuals for Miss Money by Shatta Wale ft. Medikal underway!

Simply Anticipate!

Visuals for Miss Money by Shatta Wale ft. Medikal underway!
Photo Credit: Shatta Movmnt Emp./Facebook

Following the audio release of Miss Money by Shatta Wale ft. Medikal, the Dancehall king has been spotted in a video shoot for the single.

As well as it was received when released, it just couldn’t have gone without some complimentary visuals.

Shatta Wale knew this and hasn’t disappointed his huge fanbase as he is on set bringing us some heat.

The expensive costumes, luxury cars, tunnel location and all other glitz and glamour from the music video shoot is pitching the Miss Money audiovisual to be a world class award-winning video.

Simply Anticipate!

