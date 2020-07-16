Stonebwoy adds to his record-setting laurels!

Top Stories

Stonebwoy has launched another record-setting endeavor for hitting 20 million streams on Audiomack for his Anloga Junction album.

From hitting 10 million streams in just 10 days on Audiomack alone, it’s just over 7 months into 2020, and two months since the release of his fourth studio project, Anloga Junction the album but Stonebwoy has already broken yet another music record.

The Reggae/Ragga & Dance-hall icon has, according to statistics, just become the first Ghanaian recording and performing artiste to have his album to reach 20 million streams on Audiomack streaming app.

If we’re going to talk about records Stonebwoy has smashed we’d be here all day, but this latest adds to a pile that includes earning the most billboard recognition as a Ghanaian artiste.

His album also debuted on US Billboard charts at no #19 for his single Nominate featuring Keri Hilson, to receiving press coverage globally with notable traction in the US, UK and France; Stonebwoy continues to be a beacon for Africa.

On Anloga Junction, the Afro-dancehall don pulls off an ambitious task by folding his collaborators’ varied styles into his signature sound.

Fellow Ghanaian Kojo Antwi fits the reggae feel of “Nkuto”, and the bass rhythm of “Bow Down” flows in sync with Nasty C’s energy.

Frequently singing in his Ewe language, particularly on the Keri Hilson collab “Nominate”, Stonebwoy always finds his way back to the unique style that has made him special.

The album was created with the premise of connecting Africa together through music and using it as a vehicle to connect Africa to the rest of the world.

