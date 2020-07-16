Jay Cliff throws in one for the ladies; Crossfaded ft. $pacely x Whoisakin x Moor Sound

Top Stories

Fast-rising act, Jay Cliff is out with an alte bop for the ladies titled, ‘Crossfaded’ following the success of his debut tape ”Twelve2Five”

‘Twelve2Five’ peaked at #2 and #86 on Apple Music’s Ghana and US World Charts respectively & his new entry is ”a song you wanna break your back to”, like its chorus suggests.

Its fine lyrics, soft vocals and rhythm grants it a decent sonic balance, one which will resonate with many that share intimacy.

‘Crossfaded’ was programmed by 2020 Kuulpeeps Emergers list personality and record producer, Moor Sound.

It features saucy La Même Gang member, $pacely as well as gifted Nigerian vocalist, Akinola Akin aka Whoisakin, all who come together to deliver a well-rounded record.

‘Crossfaded’ deserves a spot on your daily playlist and is up for streaming below;

Stream here.

