Confirmed! Rema & Kwesi Arthur to drop latest joint

Top Nigerian act, Rema, has confirmed on Y107.9FM that he has a joint with Kwesi Arthur and fans should watch out for it.

The singer cum rapper made this revelation while on a phone interview with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe show on YFM.

He also disclosed that they recorded the song while in a hotel room somewhere in 2019.



Asked about the title of the jam or when it will be released, the ‘Ginger’ hitmaker said, “I no fit leak am now. I can’t say but let’s watch out”.



The fast-rising Afrobeat singer and ‘lady crooner’, as he is usually referred to, went on to name some Ghanaian artistes that he knows.

He made mention of artistes like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and of course Kwesi Arthur whom he revealed he has a record with.



Rema again told YFM that even before the hit of the Coronavirus, he met with Sarkodie in London and he is looking forward to making more dope collaborations with Ghanaian artistes especially Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, as he has been a huge fan even before he rose to fame.

