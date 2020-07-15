The Ghana music female scene is "dead"!- JMJ

Music producer JMJ minced no words when he emphatically stated that the Ghanaian female music scene has become very quiet in the last few years.

This, JMJ attributed to the lack of effort by the current list of female artistes to sell their craft to the music audience due to complacency and overly being comfortable.

“During the time of Kaakie I am sure you guys saw how active she was with her A-game and changing the scene so quickly. Same was MzVee and Ebony (of blessed memory) when they hopped on too – these 3 females directed all the traffic to their corner and gave us hits back to back nonstop“.

“We can hardly see any female in that same light as them. Shouts to Wiyaala who is doing well out the, she could be an exception but the rest are still not there yet for me” JMJ explained.

Kaakie, MzVee and Ebony not being there has made that side of the game virtually dead

Producer JMJ who used to manage Kaakie was on Bryt TV with MC Yaa Yeboah to talk about his latest project “Riddim Of The GODS”.

Riddim Of The GODS was released to celebrate a 10-year journey after releasing Africa’s first riddim called “Trigger Riddim” in 2009.

“Riddim Of The GODS” had a fine combination of great artistes including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Edem, Samini, Strongman, Teephlow, Jupitar, Epixode, Fantana, Feli Nuna, Adina and Eno Barony.

Other previous Riddim projects released by him are “Missile Riddim” and “Xtra Large Riddim”.

