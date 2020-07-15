Obofour Raphael resurrects Hiplife!

Top Stories

5 hours ago
Hiplife/Hiphop artist Obofour Raphael has released his first single of the year Megye Me Sika, (which literally means I’m getting my money) ahead of his debut 10-track body of work.

He teamed up with the renowned sound engineer Zapp Mallet as the producer and backing vocalist.

Talking about the song, Obofour Raphael said “the song talks about how hard it is to earn money and survive especially in Africa where we do not have many employments so if any job opportunity comes your way, you shouldn’t joke with your money“.

Megye Me Sika also refers to how musicians in Ghana survive, which people and fans hardly see.

I believe this song is a classic one and it will bring a lot of impact into generations after generations that’s what I stand for as an artist”, Obofour Raphael concluded.

