Know your exit clauses when signing unto a label – J. Derobie

Derrick Obuobie Jnr, popularly known as J. Derobie, in an interview has opined that no upcoming act can achieve mainstream success by themselves.

He told Foster Romanus on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show that as an upcoming artiste, it is important to be under someone or a management team so as to learn.

“If you’re upcoming, you can never be alone unless there is money at home that is being pumped into your music.

A chick cannot be alone otherwise, a hawk will come and pick you away. You always have to be under someone and you always have to learn from someone”, he said.

According to J. Derobie, every upcoming artiste needs someone to hold them down, and that is where the role of a record label comes in.

“Its good to be in a record label but when you’re joining a record label, check out your exit clauses.

If you’re not comfortable, what are the steps you can take? Always look out for these”, the artiste further advised.

He is out with a new EP, Nungua Diaries. Get it here.

