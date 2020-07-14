Sedd sparks love in visuals for new single,Wosu

It’s a fresh love riddim from Sedd5 Entertainment artist, Sedd as he releases his brand new single titled, ‘Wosu’ which comes with a music video.

The production courtesy of B2, is an Afrobeat jam, met with a smooth message from Sedd.

The songs speaks on his lady always being there for him and asking her to display her beauty, as the chorus goes.

The J Willz video direction, sees Sedd and the leading lady give an awesome performance throughout a few different outdoor and indoor scenes.

Performances that match the message and energy of this love song.

Get the audio on all available digital stores including; AUDIOMACK and SOUNDCLOUD.

