Top 3! Shatta Wale’s ‘Already’ feature among Beyonce’s album favourites

Once again, Shatta Wale has saved the day with his ‘Already’ feature on Beyonce’s ‘The Gift’ album as it has been selected among the top 3 favorites.

In an ongoing campaign by Beyonce’s team to project the top 3 favorites on the album to be the number 1 song on USA radio, Already was selected.

The other two songs that will see fans bombarding radio stations to play during request shows among others include ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and ‘Mood 4 Eva’.

Each of these songs have their teams created to implement the strategy and it is evident that the millions of fans just could not get enough of the Shatta vibes on ‘Already’.

They are bent on pushing the songs on radio through the weeks leading to the premiere of Beyonce’s movie, Black Is King, which also features Shatta Wale.

Ghana Music just can’t sit on such great news! Big Up 1Don! Your feature is now about to get bigger than it ‘Already’ is!

