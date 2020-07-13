Chris Appau inspires thanksgiving in visuals for; Akpe Kataa

Fast-rising Gospel act, Music Director & Producer, Chris Appau has outdoored visuals for his Joe Mettle assisted new single, Akpe Kataa.

Following a successful Ewe Praise Medley – Vovome, that swept through the nation like wildfire, Chris Appau is bent on building up from where the Bethel Revival Choir ended with this Thanksgiving tune.

Recorded live at his concert in January, Akpe Kataa is destined to be a blessing to all listeners and stir up a heart of gratitude unto God despite the uncertain times we find ourselves in.

Stemming from a rich musical background, Chris Appau has directed professionally both in Churches and Interdenominational groups such as Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Messiah Baptist Church, Winners Chapel Ghana, among several others.

On why and how he got Joe Mettle on his first ever collaboration, he narrated, “We met over a decade ago and Min Joe Mettle has been like a senior brother since then. When it was time to do this song I knew he was the best person to do this song with me and I am glad I chose him.”

He has Recorded, Arranged and Produced for artistes such as Empraise, Kobby Mantey, Ohemaa Mercy, Ps Joe Beechem, John Sena, Tino Manford, Eugene Zuta, Minister IGWE, PL Crew and many more..

He has produced with several labels such as Royalty Music and Makarios Music Before starting his own Music Production Firm, Spirit Life Music Studios.

