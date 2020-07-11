Wakayna reveals how Zeal & Wurld helped him break into the Nigerian market

Fast-rising Ghanaian Producer/Singer, Wakayna, has narrated how Zeal of VVIP fame got Wurld on a beat he produced.

Wakayna who scored an appearance on Nigerian Afrobeats Singer, Wurld’s latest Album (EP) titled “AfroSoul” was quite elated that one of his productions got listed for the album.

“Birthday Song, Palmwine Riddim”, the classic he produced for Wurld is one of the popular songs from the “AfroSoul” EP which featured legendary Ghanaian Hiplife Singer, Zeal, (of VVIP fame).

The album (EP) was released in May 2020.

Narrating the whole connect, Wakayna says it was one of the earliest surprises he got from his works this year.

The beat for that song he says was purposely meant for Zeal of VVIP.

But little did he know Zeal had a bigger plan for it.

According to Wakayna, Zeal “got that afro-fusion style in his music. I contacted Zeal and he recorded his version and later sent the beat to Wurld.

Coincidentally on the 6th of March 2019 I got a message from Zeal that Wurld has voiced on the beat, then he sent me the unmixed version of the song to listen. I was extremely happy because it’s a birthday song sent to me on my birthday.”

“It feels good working with a great artiste like Wurld. He is one of Africa’s finest vocalist, I love his work ethics. I think every producer will love to work with him.

I have worked with lots of Nigerian artistes but Wurld is the first mainstream artiste from Nigeria I’ve worked with so far.

And I can say for a fact that I am honored to be on his ‘Afrosoul’ EP. It’s worth the expectations and even more,” he concludes.

Wurld in a radio interview with YFM Ghana 107.9 days ago also eulogized the Ghanaian Producer, Wakayna, for the spectacular production.

Wurld dropped a latest video titled “Wayo” earlier this week on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The song video is one of the singles off his AfroSoul EP.

Stream “AfroSoul” EP here

About Wakayna:

He is a Producer/Singer from Accra, Ghana. He is based in Ashaiman, one of the very fast growing suburbs of Accra which is now a constituency.

Wakayna has released at least 3 singles from his knapsack already. With the latest featuring Don Husky from Jamaica titled “Black Lives Matter” (Remix).

“Slow Down” and “Africa Nice” are some of the previous songs released by Wakayna. He is signed to Freedom Cry Records, Ghana.

Follow Wurld and Wakayna on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter: @thisisWurlD @iamWakayna

Watch Africa Nice below:

