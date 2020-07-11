Any phone below iPhone x is an ‘iPod’ – Randy N & Kweku Smoke

Top Stories

The infectious dance rhythm was produced by Atown TSB.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Following the resurrection of the Azonto genre, culture and vibe in Ghana, Randy N, has hosted Kweku Smoke on his new banger; iPod.

The infectious dance rhythm was produced by the certified, Atown TSB.

The single celebrates the infamous Apple iPhone X. Randy N joveley sings that anyone who doesn’t have the iPhone X might as well have an iPod.

The single features a smooth verse from ‘Yedin’ hitmaker, Kweku Smoke. ‘iPod’ serves as a follow up to Randys’ well-received song ‘Onyegelemi’ which featured Camidoh.

Listen and share here.

TWEET/TWITTER: @Randy_N_GH, @kwekusmoke_

