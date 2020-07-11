Top Stories
Any phone below iPhone x is an ‘iPod’ – Randy N & Kweku Smoke
Following the resurrection of the Azonto genre, culture and vibe in Ghana, Randy N, has hosted Kweku Smoke on his new banger; iPod.
The infectious dance rhythm was produced by the certified, Atown TSB.
The single celebrates the infamous Apple iPhone X. Randy N joveley sings that anyone who doesn’t have the iPhone X might as well have an iPod.
The single features a smooth verse from ‘Yedin’ hitmaker, Kweku Smoke. ‘iPod’ serves as a follow up to Randys’ well-received song ‘Onyegelemi’ which featured Camidoh.
Listen and share here.
TWEET/TWITTER: @Randy_N_GH, @kwekusmoke_
