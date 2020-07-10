Worship to God is unconditional – Evelyn Akrasi

The UK-based Ghanaian Gospel singer Evelyn Akrasi, who just released a single Healing Wings, has charged the youth to make good use of their talent and offer their bodies as living sacrifice to God.

Speaking to Francis Amu on Freedom Fm, Minister Evelyn admitted that “our worship to God must not be conditional, but rather totally yielded and surrendered lives to Him“.

Evelyn Akrasi

Evelyn Akrasi is the Head of Joy to The Nations International, UK.

She is a great teacher on the subject of worship and a powerful worship minister with many years in ministry. She has produced three music albums and authored three books.

Minister Evelyn travels extensively across the UK with the mandate of restoring God’s presence into the Church through worship.

Her latest song “Healing Wings” is backed by The Spirit of God, and one feels God’s awesome presence when listening to it.

