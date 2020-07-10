Sorakiss drops ‘411’ in anticipation of upcoming EP

Budding songbird, Sorakiss, Queen of soul and love music in Ghana has debuted her new song titled 411 today.

Following of from her recent success with singles such as Honey featuring Akwaboah and the more recent Ice Cream, featuring the Rockstar Kuami Eugene, the multi-talented artiste is out with a new love song.

The song, 411, narrates how Sora brushes off a love interest ‘Fa wo love ne ko’ as she explains to him about her experiences with failed relationships.

“These are situations experienced in relationships by females, there are several failed relationships and if you are not guarded and grounded, you end up right back in another one” – Sorakiss.

In the song, Sorakiss questions if she’s ready to love again, as she moves on with her life.

“Life is all about making decisions, and one bad decision can lead to multiple bad decisions, and as fragile as love is, if you are young, take your time”, she said.

Her song, 411 is available for download and streaming on all digital platforms with music production credited to Titi Marshall Gomez (Gomezbeatx)

