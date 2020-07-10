Sarkodie vibes with Shatta Wale; set to host virtual concert soon!

What we thought we would see and hear in decades just happened as Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have vibed on a phone call this morning.

Hosted by Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the radio show host called Sarkodie on phone to interview and wish him a happy birthday.

Advertisement

during the call, he asked Sarkodie to hang on while he suprised him with Shatta Wale’s voice on phone too.

They hilariously vibed in a brotherly way with Shatta Wale wishing him a very excited happy birthday.

Sarkodie further revealed that he was planning a virtual concert soon to make up for ‘This Is Tema’ and probably Rapperholic, i.e if the pandemic persists till December.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!