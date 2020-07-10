Top Stories

Sarkodie vibes with Shatta Wale; set to host virtual concert soon!

They hilariously vibed in a brotherly way

What we thought we would see and hear in decades just happened as Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have vibed on a phone call this morning.

Hosted by Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the radio show host called Sarkodie on phone to interview and wish him a happy birthday.

during the call, he asked Sarkodie to hang on while he suprised him with Shatta Wale’s voice on phone too.

They hilariously vibed in a brotherly way with Shatta Wale wishing him a very excited happy birthday.

Sarkodie further revealed that he was planning a virtual concert soon to make up for ‘This Is Tema’ and probably Rapperholic, i.e if the pandemic persists till December.

