JAYANA highlights the virtue of patience in visuals for; TIME

Burgeoning female act, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, popularly known as JAYANA has released another soul-inspiring song titled ‘TIME’.

‘TIME’ motivates Christians to wait on God’s perfect timing.

Advertisement

In times of trials and tribulations, God’s TIME grows one’s faith as they are forced to wait and trust in God and it makes certain that He, and He alone, gets the glory and praise for pulling His people through.

The new single is produced by DaveJoy Production and the music video was directed by PLAYMAKER MEDIA. The song was written by Joyce Blessing.

TIME is on all digital platforms including Audiomack, Deezer, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, Google Play, PlayAfrica, Pandora, Zayon, Boomplay. Get it here.

She is a musician who uses the voice as her instrument, displaying precision and agility, mixed with heartfelt emotion.

Created as an instrument to bless God’s people through worship, Jayana strongly upholds as her credo that as a worker of God she is the salt and light of the world.

Other songs by Jayana include VICTORY and I BELIEVE.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!