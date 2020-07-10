Top Stories

Amerado hops unto Kwabena Kwabena-Kontihene issues, others on Yetee Nsem ep.8

This week's episode: Kwabena Kwabena, Kontihene, Shatta, among others.

Amerado hops unto Kwabena Kwabena-Kontihene issues, others on Yetee Nsem ep.8
Amerado hops unto Kwabena Kwabena-Kontihene issues, others on Yetee Nsem ep.8 Photo Credit: Amerado /Facebook

Following the successful release of 7 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 8 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Kwabena Kwabena and his issues with Kontihene, Shatta Wale, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, among others.

The song was produced by TwoBars and video directed by Director K.

