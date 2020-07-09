Sarkodie drops CEO Flow feat. A-list US rapper E-40

Top Stories

Sarkodie is definitely leaving a lasting legacy with CEO Flow!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 2 hours ago
They doubted when it was revealed that he has collaborated with someone bigger than Jay-Z! Well, maybe this feature would make you a believer.

Sarkodie is out with visuals for his latest banger, CEO Flow, featuring Ace American rapper, E-40 known for the monster hit single, “Choices” (YUP).

The single dabbles in a hot Hiphop beat where King Sark goes all out hardcore punches on this one.

He is re-instating his name as the realest G.O.A.T in the game and makimng a very bold statement for generations to come.

The visuals resonates with exotic scenes and foreign models couples with crisp high definition displays and graphic editings that gives it a top-notch finish.

Sarkodie is definitely leaving a lasting legacy with; CEO Flow!

